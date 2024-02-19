Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) results in the WTA 1000 Dubai Open on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):
1st rd
Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2
Tatjana Maria (GER) bt Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 6-2, 6-1
Nao Hibino (JPN) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x16) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-1, 6-2
Emma Navarro (USA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0
Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1
Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)
Donna Vekic (CRO) bat Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-2, 6-4
