Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open Results

Published February 19, 2024

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) results in the WTA 1000 Dubai Open on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):

1st rd

Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Tatjana Maria (GER) bt Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 6-2, 6-1

Nao Hibino (JPN) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x16) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-1, 6-2

Emma Navarro (USA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0

Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Peyton Stearns (USA) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)

Donna Vekic (CRO) bat Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-2, 6-4

