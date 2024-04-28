Open Menu

Thai King Approves New Finance Minister For Cabinet Reshuffle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Thai king approves new finance minister for cabinet reshuffle

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has approved a reshuffle of several cabinet members in the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a royal decree said on Sunday.

According to the Thai government gazette, former Stock Exchange of Thailand chairman Pichai Chunhavajira is appointed finance minister, taking over the role from Srettha.

In the first cabinet reshuffle since Srettha's government took office, six new members are appointed to the lineup and four ministers are removed from the cabinet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Stock Exchange Of Thailand Sunday From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

15 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

15 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

15 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

15 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

15 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

15 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

15 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

16 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World