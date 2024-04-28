Thai King Approves New Finance Minister For Cabinet Reshuffle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has approved a reshuffle of several cabinet members in the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a royal decree said on Sunday.
According to the Thai government gazette, former Stock Exchange of Thailand chairman Pichai Chunhavajira is appointed finance minister, taking over the role from Srettha.
In the first cabinet reshuffle since Srettha's government took office, six new members are appointed to the lineup and four ministers are removed from the cabinet.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
China's online literature users exceed 500 million10 minutes ago
-
Philippines suspends in-person school due to heat, jeepney strike20 minutes ago
-
Saudi team claims top Prize at Harvard Health Hackathon for innovative Cancer Navigation Platform20 minutes ago
-
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in sea off Indonesia's Java island20 minutes ago
-
NE China port resumes passenger ferry service with ROK30 minutes ago
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives in China: state media30 minutes ago
-
Iraqi Prime Minister arrives in Riyadh for World Economic Forum Special Meeting30 minutes ago
-
Mawani Strengthens Saudi Arabia’s Trade links with New Evergreen TPA Shipping Service40 minutes ago
-
2024 ZGC Forum: Global collaboration emphasized in energy transformation60 minutes ago
-
China's ecological environment improves steadily in Q160 minutes ago
-
Strong tornado hits China's Guangzhou60 minutes ago
-
Mainland ready to provide aid to quake-hit area of Hualien: spokesperson60 minutes ago