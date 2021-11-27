UrduPoint.com

Thailand Bans Travellers From 8 African Countries Over Variant

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 02:01 PM

Thailand bans travellers from 8 African countries over variant

Thailand said Saturday it will ban travellers from eight southern African countries where a new Covid-19 strain has emerged

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Thailand said Saturday it will ban travellers from eight southern African countries where a new Covid-19 strain has emerged.

The World Health Organization has named the new "variant of concern" Omicron, and scientists are racing to understand it and whether vaccines need adjustments.

The variant has already reached Asia and Europe with one case in Hong Kong and a confirmed infection in Belgium.

Thailand's disease control department said people from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe would be barred entry from December.

From Saturday they will be unable to register to enter the country.

"Those that have already been approved to enter the country from these eight countries will be ordered to undergo an additional 14-day mandatory quarantine, starting now," department director general Opas Karnkawinpong told reporters.

People from other African countries who have already secured approval to visit Thailand will be subject to 14 days in hotel quarantine.

Opas noted that no African countries are on a list of 63 nations eligible for quarantine-free travel to Thailand which started this month.

Thailand has recorded more than 2.1 million Covid infections, the lion's share since the Delta variant took off in April.

Only 57 percent of the population of 70 million people are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

World Thailand Europe Hotel Visit Hong Kong Belgium Botswana South Africa Zimbabwe Lesotho Malawi Mozambique Namibia April December From Share Asia Million

Recent Stories

National Day Endurance Cup kicks off today

National Day Endurance Cup kicks off today

2 minutes ago
 Police stations to provide maximum relief to peopl ..

Police stations to provide maximum relief to people: IGP

5 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali takes five wickets, equals record with I ..

Hasan Ali takes five wickets, equals record with Imran Khan, Waqar Younis

6 minutes ago
 Russian Court Arrests Watchdog Inspector After Lis ..

Russian Court Arrests Watchdog Inspector After Listvyazhnaya Mine Incident - Pro ..

56 seconds ago
 Dutch say 61 positive for Covid on flights from SA ..

Dutch say 61 positive for Covid on flights from SA

1 minute ago
 Russia Confirms 33,946 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,946 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.