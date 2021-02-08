The Meeting With The Delegation Of Political Office Of Taliban Movement Was Held In The Mfa Of Turkmenistan

The leadership of Turkmen foreign ministry met with the delegation of Political Office of Taliban movement headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in the MFA of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021) The leadership of Turkmen foreign ministry met with the delegation of Political Office of Taliban movement headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in the MFA of Turkmenistan.

During constructive negotiations, the parties have underlined the importance of establishing and maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In this regard, it has been noted that Turkmenistan has given significant support for Afghan people, contributed to the development of Afghan economy, primarily strategically important fields such as energy, transport, connectivity and communications.

The significant projects in the aforementioned fields are “Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India” pipeline, high voltage electric power transmission line, fiber-optic connection along “Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan” route, as well as railways connecting Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.



The delegation of Political Office of Taliban movement expressed full support to the implementation of above-mentioned infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring well-being and prosperity for Afghan people.

The representatives of Afghan delegation made a statement to the press and answered questions from journalists after the negotiations.