'The Repression Must Stop,' Envoy On Myanmar Tells UN

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:16 PM

United Nations, United States, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The UN special envoy on Myanmar on Friday demanded an end to the military's "repression" of protesters, imploring the Security Council to act on the "desperate pleas" from the country.

"Your unity is needed more than ever on Myanmar," special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener told a session on the crisis. "The repression must stop."She said of the people of Myanmar: "The hope they have placed in the United Nations and its membership is waning and I have heard directly the desperate pleas -- from mothers, students and the elderly."

