Thousands Take Part in Climate Protests in Germany - Organizers

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) About 220,000 people have participated in climate protests held across Germany, climate movement Fridays for Future, which organized the demonstrations, said.

The protests were held at over 250 different locations across Germany on Friday, the organizers said on Twitter.

"In Berlin we are with 18,000 people on the streets and demand climate justice!" Fridays for Future tweeted.

In another tweet, the movement said that a total of 220,000 people participated in the Friday protests in Germany.

In Munich, over 30,000 people took to the streets. Protests were also held in Hanover and Hamburg. People were calling for more climate protection measures.

Protest actions were also held in other countries on Friday, including Italy, Austria and New Zealand. In Austria, about 30,000 people participated in nine demonstrations; 25,000 took to the streets in Vienna alone, according to Fridays for Future.