Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christian School Shooting - Nashville Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, Nashville Police Department Public Affairs Director Don Aaron said on Monday.

"We now know that there are three students who were fatally wounded, as well as three adults inside the school," Aaron said during a press conference.

"Including the shooter, a total of seven persons were killed as a result of this morning's incident at the school."

Responding police officers swiftly shot and killed the suspect, who was armed with two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun, Aaron said.

Officials are working to identify all the victims, Aaron added.

The shooter has been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman, the police department said in a statement via Twitter. The suspect was first described by Aaron as a female appearing to be in her teens.