Three Dead After Air Force Helicopter Crashes in Central Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The Afghan air force's Mi-17 helicopter has crash-landed in the central province of Maidan Wardak, leaving three servicemen dead and one injured, media reported on Tuesday, citing the defense ministry.

The incident took place in the province's Jaghatu district on Tuesday night, TOLOnews said.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the incident, saying that they shot down the helicopter, according to the broadcaster.