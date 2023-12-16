Open Menu

Three Dead In Fire In Central Philippines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Three dead in fire in central Philippines

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Three people died after a fire engulfed a crowded residential area in Iloilo province in the central Philippines before dawn on Saturday, local police said.

Police said the fire, which broke out before 5 a.m.

local time, spread quickly and razed over 50 houses in Molo, a district in the provincial capital Iloilo City.

The Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said it took firefighters over two hours to extinguish the fire. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the deadly fire.

On Friday, a fire gutted a crowded residential area in Cavite province, southwest of Manila, leaving four dead.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Died Iloilo Manila Philippines

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

11 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

11 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

11 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

11 hours ago
Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

11 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

11 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

11 hours ago
 SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee ..

SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee meeting

11 hours ago
 SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of RO ..

SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of ROs

12 hours ago
 Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Shari ..

Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Sharif

12 hours ago

More Stories From World