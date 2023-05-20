UrduPoint.com

Three Dead In Tourist Plane Crash In Switzerland: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland: police

A tourist plane crashed in a wooded, mountainous area of western Switzerland on Saturday, killing the three people onboard, police said

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :A tourist plane crashed in a wooded, mountainous area of western Switzerland on Saturday, killing the three people onboard, police said.

The small tourist plane crashed in a steep and forested area near Ponts-De-Martel in the Swiss canton of Neuchatel at around 10:20 am (0820 GMT), regional police said.

"The pilot and the two passengers died on site," the Neuchatel police said in a statement, without providing further details about the victims.

The plane was registered in Switzerland and had taken off from the nearby Chaux-d-Fonds airport for a sightseeing flight.

A large rescue and recovery operation had been launched, police said, adding though that the crash site in the Neuchatel Mountains was in very steep terrain, complicating the work.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, the statement said, adding that authorities had launched an investigation to determine the circumstances.

Related Topics

Police Died Neuchatel Canton Switzerland SITE From Airport

Recent Stories

All resources being utilized to meet cotton cultiv ..

All resources being utilized to meet cotton cultivation targets

16 seconds ago
 Ukraine Hopes to Get F-16 Fighter Jets This Fall - ..

Ukraine Hopes to Get F-16 Fighter Jets This Fall - Defense Official

18 seconds ago
 Finance Ministry clarifies news regarding IMF agre ..

Finance Ministry clarifies news regarding IMF agreement

19 seconds ago
 PM reviews programmes for treatment of poor patien ..

PM reviews programmes for treatment of poor patients at PKLI

8 minutes ago
 China's Eurasia Envoy May Visit Moscow Next Week - ..

China's Eurasia Envoy May Visit Moscow Next Week - Source

8 minutes ago
 Denz wins second stage as Thomas loses pink jersey ..

Denz wins second stage as Thomas loses pink jersey at Giro d'Italia

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.