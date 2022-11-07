UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, 32 Injured In Bus Accident In Turkey - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022

Three Killed, 32 Injured in Bus Accident in Turkey - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) A bus overturned in the northwestern Turkish city of Bolu, killing three people and injuring 32 others, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

"The accident that happened when the bus overturned on Bolu highway killed three people, injured 32 people, two of them were seriously injured," Koca said on Twitter.

He noted that medical assistance is being provided to 27 people.

Koca expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

