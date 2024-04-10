Three Killed By Ukraine Drone Attack Inside Russia: Governor
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) A Ukrainian drone attack inside Russia on Wednesday killed three people, including two children, said the governor of the Kursk border region.
The Ukrainian drone fired a rocket at a civilian car in a village in Korenevski district, said governor Roman Starovoyt on Telegram social media.
"Unfortunately three people who were in the car at this time were killed, including two children."
The governor also said Ukrainian bombardments had damaged electrical lines in the region, leading to power cuts.
Ukraine has recently targeted Russian border regions on a daily basis in reprisal for Russian bombings of Ukrainian towns for the past two years.
On Tuesday, two people were killed by Ukrainian artillery fire in the Bryansk region, according to local authorities.
