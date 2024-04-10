Open Menu

Three Killed By Ukraine Drone Attack Inside Russia: Governor

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Three killed by Ukraine drone attack inside Russia: governor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) A Ukrainian drone attack inside Russia on Wednesday killed three people, including two children, said the governor of the Kursk border region.

The Ukrainian drone fired a rocket at a civilian car in a village in Korenevski district, said governor Roman Starovoyt on Telegram social media.

"Unfortunately three people who were in the car at this time were killed, including two children."

The governor also said Ukrainian bombardments had damaged electrical lines in the region, leading to power cuts.

Ukraine has recently targeted Russian border regions on a daily basis in reprisal for Russian bombings of Ukrainian towns for the past two years.

On Tuesday, two people were killed by Ukrainian artillery fire in the Bryansk region, according to local authorities.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Social Media Car Kursk Bryansk Border

Recent Stories

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

15 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

23 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

23 hours ago
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

24 hours ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

23 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

23 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

23 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

1 day ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

1 day ago

More Stories From World