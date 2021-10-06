UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Military Helicopter Crash In Tunisia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) A military helicopter crashed in Tunisia, killing three servicemen, Tunisian radio station Mosaique reported, citing a spokesman for the country's Defense Ministry.

The crash occurred during night exercises in the central Gabes province.

A special commission will be sent to the crash site to find out the causes of the incident.

