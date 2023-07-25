Open Menu

Three Palestinians Killed By Israel Troops: Palestinian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Israeli troops killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest deaths in a surge of violence in the territory since early last year

Nablus, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Israeli troops killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest deaths in a surge of violence in the territory since early last year.

"Three Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bullets in Nablus," the ministry said, adding the identities of those killed in the northern West Bank city were still unknown.

The Israeli army said three "armed terrorists" had opened fire on its soldiers from a vehicle in a Nablus neighbourhood and the troops fired back "to neutralise" them.

The soldiers recovered three M-16 rifles, a gun, cartridges and other military equipment, the army said in a statement.

The Palestinian president's spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said Tuesday's killing of the three Palestinians amounted to a "war crime".

"Israeli crimes will not bring our people to their knees, and will not bring security and stability to anyone," he said in a statement.

Related Topics

Fire Army Vehicle Bank Nablus From

Recent Stories

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, ..

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon

12 minutes ago
 Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love will ..

Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love willingly embraces Islam, marries ..

22 minutes ago
 Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh W ..

Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides ..

13 minutes ago
 Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

13 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

25 minutes ago
 'Desecrators not the representative of any religio ..

'Desecrators not the representative of any religion'

10 minutes ago
Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

31 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

10 minutes ago
 IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 20 ..

IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023, Next Year - ..

10 minutes ago
 Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treat ..

Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treaty With Baku at Moscow Talks - ..

10 minutes ago
 IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies S ..

IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies Slowed, Credit Conditions May T ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World