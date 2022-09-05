UrduPoint.com

Three Pussy Riot Members Fined In Switzerland For Graffiti - Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Three Pussy Riot Members Fined in Switzerland for Graffiti - Prosecutor

A Swiss court ordered three members of Pussy Riot to pay fines of up to 300 Swiss francs ($305) as reimbursement for court costs after they drew graffiti on a public building in the Canton of Bern, Yannik Montavon, the canton's prosecutor, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) A Swiss court ordered three members of Pussy Riot to pay fines of up to 300 Swiss francs ($305) as reimbursement for court costs after they drew graffiti on a public building in the Canton of Bern, Yannik Montavon, the canton's prosecutor, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We can confirm that three women, who were arrested by the police of Bern on the night of Tuesday, 30 August for drawing graffiti, were sentenced by the court's decision to pay a fine of 100 Swiss francs and 300 Swiss francs for procedural costs," Montavon said.

Last week, media reported that a complaint was filed against three members of Russian protest punk and performance art group Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, Lusya Stein and Taso Pletner, for trying to paint an anti-war graffiti on a road curb.

Related Topics

Protest Police Russia Fine Road Bern Canton August Women Media Court

Recent Stories

UVAS sends four flood relief volunteer teams to fl ..

UVAS sends four flood relief volunteer teams to flood-affected areas

3 minutes ago
 vivo Y Series Promises an Unparalleled Experience ..

Vivo Y Series Promises an Unparalleled Experience on a Budget

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Apologizes for ..

Ukraine's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Apologizes for Remarks About Russians - Minis ..

27 seconds ago
 Indian Cd'A summoned to register strong protest ov ..

Indian Cd'A summoned to register strong protest over extra-judicial killing of P ..

28 seconds ago
 Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at Choli ..

Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at Cholistan University

30 seconds ago
 OPEC+ agrees oil output cut to prop up prices

OPEC+ agrees oil output cut to prop up prices

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.