Three Pussy Riot Members Fined in Switzerland for Graffiti - Prosecutor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) A Swiss court ordered three members of Pussy Riot to pay fines of up to 300 Swiss francs ($305) as reimbursement for court costs after they drew graffiti on a public building in the Canton of Bern, Yannik Montavon, the canton's prosecutor, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We can confirm that three women, who were arrested by the police of Bern on the night of Tuesday, 30 August for drawing graffiti, were sentenced by the court's decision to pay a fine of 100 Swiss francs and 300 Swiss francs for procedural costs," Montavon said.

Last week, media reported that a complaint was filed against three members of Russian protest punk and performance art group Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, Lusya Stein and Taso Pletner, for trying to paint an anti-war graffiti on a road curb.