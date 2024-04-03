Togo Delays April 20 Elections After Political Reform
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Togo's government has delayed April 20 legislative elections until an unspecified date, the presidency said on Wednesday, after lawmakers approved controversial constitutional reform.
"Consultations" were needed, a statement said, over the amendment adopted by parliament in March that has triggered fierce criticism from the opposition.
President Faure Gnassingbe last week sent the reform back to the assembly for a second reading after the opposition denounced the measure as a power grab to keep him in office.
"The National Assembly wished to have some days to engage in broad consultations with all stakeholders," the statement said.
"Consequently, the government will conduct a slight rearrangement of the Calendar of legislative and regional elections initially scheduled for April 20."
The statement did not give a new date for the ballot.
Togo's parliament, dominated by Gnassingbe's UNIR party, adopted the law that would switch Togo from a presidential to a parliamentary system, giving the assembly the power to elect the president for a single six-year term.
It remains unclear if the term can be renewed, but it sparked opposition fears of indefinite rule by Gnassingbe. He succeeded his father General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who seized power in a coup more than 50 years ago.
