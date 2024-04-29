Togo Votes In Key Parliament Ballot After Divisive Reform
Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Togolese voted in legislative elections on Monday after a divisive constitutional reform that opponents say allows President Faure Gnassingbe to extend his family's decades-long grip on power.
The ballot comes after lawmakers this month approved the reform creating a new prime minister-style post opponents believe is tailored for Gnassingbe to avoid presidential term limits and stay in office.
In power for nearly 20 years, Gnassingbe succeeded his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled for almost four decades himself in the small coastal West African state wedged between Benin and Ghana.
"This is the first time I am voting, because I lived in a neighbouring country before. I came out early to avoid crowds," said Koffi Ohini, a farm technician, 24, who cast his ballot in the capital Lome.
"I want to vote because these elections are important."
Early turnout at polling stations in the capital was slow but the streets were calm.
Monday's vote will elect 113 lawmakers and also for the first time 179 regional deputies from the country's five districts who along with municipal councillors will elect a newly created Senate.
For Gnassingbe's ruling UNIR party this makes Togo more representative, but opposition parties have mobilised supporters to vote against what they say is an "institutional coup".
Gnassingbe, 57, has already won four elections, all contested by the opposition as flawed. He would have only been able to run one more time as president in 2025 under the previous constitution.
"We had a good electoral campaign. We denounced the flaws of the system and the Togolese are listening, they will do the job," Jean-Pierre Fabre, leader of the main opposition party, National Alliance for Change, said after voting.
With a population of nearly nine million, more than half under the age of 25, Togo's economy is mainly agrarian. But Lome has one of the busiest deep sea ports in West Africa, helping Togo weather the fallout of the Ukraine war and the pandemic.
