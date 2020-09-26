Togolese Prime Minister, Government Render Resignation - Presidential Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The Togolese government, including Prime Minister Komi Selom Klassou, have rendered resignation, the presidential office said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Komi Selom Klassou has submitted today, September 25, 2020, a request for his resignation as well as the resignation of the whole government," the statement said on Friday.

President Faure Gnassingbe expressed gratitude to the outgoing government for its positive political, economic and social efforts.

Gnassingbe was re-elected for the fourth term in February, and the government re-shuffle had been awaited since then.