Tokayev Proposes To Adopt New Strategy For SCO Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Tokayev Proposes to Adopt New Strategy for SCO Development

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Kazakhstan, which is next to assume the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) after India, proposes to adopt a new strategy for the development of the SCO and has already developed a draft of this document, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said on Tuesday.

"I think the time has come to adopt a new strategy for the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Kazakhstan has developed a draft of this document and plans to present it within its forthcoming chairmanship," Tokayev said at the New Dehli SCO summit.

It will be an important step to effectively respond to new challenges and adapt the SCO to modern realities, the president added.

