Tokyo Police Holding Cybersecurity Drills Ahead Of G7 Summit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Tokyo police commenced on Monday a cybersecurity exercise aimed at countering ransomware attacks ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima scheduled for May, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

During the drills, the police, together with private companies, are working out the scenario that hackers infect a company's computer system and encrypt data, threatening to expose it if a ransom is not paid, the report said.

In addition, as part of the exercise, participants are expected to check suspicious emails, study files stored on companies' networks and confirm the procedures for exchanging information with the police.

The cybersecurity drills will last until February 9 with the participation of 550 people from 130 companies, the media outlet reported.

