Tokyo shares close higher after Wall Street records

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Tokyo markets closed higher on Friday after the Dow and S&P 500 hit new highs on Wall Street, while investors awaited US economic data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.50 percent, or 201.37 points, to close at 40,369.44, while the broader Topix index rose 0.65 percent, or 17.81 points, to 2,768.62.

"The Dow and S&P 500 hit new all-time highs on Thursday. Following US gains and losses in Tokyo, the Japanese market rebounded," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

Investors were also waiting for the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures price Index in the United States later in the day.

The Dollar traded at 151.40 yen, flat from the level seen in New York on Thursday.

Among major shares, chip-linked stocks were higher with Advantest jumping 1.85 percent to 6,819 Yen and Tokyo Electron rising 0.79 percent to 39,570 yen.

Video game giant Sega Sammy soared 7.84 percent to 2,013 yen after announcing 240 further job cuts in Europe to increase its profitability in the region.

Many stock markets around Asia, including Hong Kong, were closed for Good Friday.