Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The toll in a suspected arson attack at an animation company in the Japanese city of Kyoto has risen to 33, a fire department official said Thursday.

The blaze also injured 36 people, 10 of whom were in serious condition, the official told AFP, adding that all those inside the building had now been accounted for.