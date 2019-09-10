UrduPoint.com
Too Early To Speak About Date Of Next Detainee Swap With Ukraine - Kremlin Spokesman

Too Early to Speak About Date of Next Detainee Swap With Ukraine - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Kremlin believes it is too early to talk about the date of the next detainee exchange with Ukraine, but there is an understanding that it needs to be agreed, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"There is an understanding that this process needs to be continued, especially, in accordance with the Minsk agreements. At the same time, we should not forget that this recent exchange was preceded by enormous preparatory work, very meticulous. Therefore, it would be premature to talk about the dates of the next exchange, but there is an understanding that it should be reached," Peskov said when asked if another Russia-Ukraine detainee swap could take place.

