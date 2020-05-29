Top Russian, Vietnamese Diplomats Discuss Iran Nuclear Program, Conflicts in Libya, Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, discussed over phone talks the cooperation between the two countries in the UN Security Council (UNSC), as well as recent developments around the Iranian nuclear program and conflicts in Syria and Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, discussed over phone talks the cooperation between the two countries in the UN Security Council (UNSC), as well as recent developments around the Iranian nuclear program and conflicts in Syria and Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The parties mainly focused on the cooperation of our countries in the UNSC. The foreign ministers addressed the most topical issues of the body's agenda, including the situation in Syria, Libya and around Iran's nuclear program. The prospects for the formation of a UN post-peacekeeping mission in Sudan and the extension of the UNSC sanctions regime against South Sudan were also addressed," the statement read.

According to the statement, the parties also confirmed Moscow and Hanoi's similar approaches to the key international problems.

"The foreign ministers expressed the mutual willingness for the further deepening of bilateral cooperation in the framework of the UNSC based on the UN Charter and other Norms of the international law," the statement said.

The diplomats also praised the current state of relations between Russia and Vietnam, and stressed commitment to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.