Total of 27 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police in Jerusalem -Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) A total of 27 Palestinians were injured overnight to Wednesday in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Red Crescent said.

Earlier reports said seven were injured.

"Twenty-seven Palestinians were injured this night in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem, and five were taken to hospital," the statement said.

Clashes in East Jerusalem have been ongoing for several days.