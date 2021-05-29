Traffic on Bosphorus Restored After Blocking Tanker Was Towed Away - Turkish Coast Guard

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Traffic along the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul was resumed after the RAVA tanker, which lost control and blocked the waterway, was towed away, the Turkish Coast Guard Directorate told Sputnik.

"The tanker was towed from the Bosphorus and delivered to an anchorage. Movement on the Bosphorus is reopened," the directorate said.