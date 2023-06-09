Trinity Icon to Undergo Restoration at Grabar Art Center - Russian Culture Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The famous "Holy Trinity" icon by 15th-century Russian artist Andrei Rublev will undergo restoration at Moscow's Grabar Art Conservation Center, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has said.

The icon is currently being showcased at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

"The icon will go for restoration to the Grabar Center, a unique space where the best forces of our country are gathered ... This work could take up to a year, as experts now say," Lyubimova said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

According to the ministry, the icon will then be transferred to the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius monastery.