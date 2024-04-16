Türkiye's Retail Sales Volume Up By 25.1% In Feb
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Türkiye's retail sales volume enlarged by 25.1% year-on-year in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Tuesday.
Among sub-indexes, non-food item posted the highest annual increase with 36.5%, followed by food, drinks and tobacco with 13% and automotive fuel with 4.6%.
Under non-food item, computers, books, telecommunications equipment sales rose by 56.1%, electronic goods and furniture by 25.2%, medical goods and cosmetic by 17.9%, and textiles, clothing and footwear by 16.1%.
Sales via mail orders rose by 59% year-on-year in February.
On a monthly basis, retail trade volume rose by 3.5%.
In February, wholesale trade volume rose by 5.7% versus February 2023.
Recent Stories
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
More Stories From World
-
Three-episode TV series on cultural, ethical advancement in new era set to air1 minute ago
-
Colidio fires River Plate into Argentina's Primera Division last eight11 minutes ago
-
China unveils highest-level Chu state tomb excavated to date11 minutes ago
-
Singapore's Scoot receives E 190-E2 jetliner11 minutes ago
-
AI redefining classroom learning in China11 minutes ago
-
Impact subs add lower order firepower as IPL smashes scoring records21 minutes ago
-
Chile records 135 cases of dengue, all imported21 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 6.4 pct in Q121 minutes ago
-
Over 70,000 hectares of land destroyed in wildfires in Mongolia so far this year31 minutes ago
-
Amb. Munir Akram discusses 'important matters' with UN peacekeeping chief51 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz seeks Chinese role in 'just peace' for Ukraine51 minutes ago
-
South Korea marks 10th anniversary of ferry disaster1 hour ago