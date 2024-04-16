ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Türkiye's retail sales volume enlarged by 25.1% year-on-year in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Tuesday.

Among sub-indexes, non-food item posted the highest annual increase with 36.5%, followed by food, drinks and tobacco with 13% and automotive fuel with 4.6%.

Under non-food item, computers, books, telecommunications equipment sales rose by 56.1%, electronic goods and furniture by 25.2%, medical goods and cosmetic by 17.9%, and textiles, clothing and footwear by 16.1%.

Sales via mail orders rose by 59% year-on-year in February.

On a monthly basis, retail trade volume rose by 3.5%.

In February, wholesale trade volume rose by 5.7% versus February 2023.