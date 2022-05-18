UrduPoint.com

Tropical Cyclone Leaves 182,000 Consumers In Brazil Without Electricity - Utility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:18 PM

Tropical Cyclone Leaves 182,000 Consumers in Brazil Without Electricity - Utility

Tropical cyclone Yakecan, which continues to rage across southeastern Brazil, has damaged power lines and left 182,000 consumers without electricity, Brazilian utility company CEEE Equatorial said on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Tropical cyclone Yakecan, which continues to rage across southeastern Brazil, has damaged power lines and left 182,000 consumers without electricity, Brazilian utility company CEEE Equatorial said on Wednesday.

The cyclone made landfall on the coasts of southern Brazil and Uruguay on Monday.

"The Campanha, South and Center-South regions have been the first to experience power outages. At the moment, the (climate) phenomenon is moving to the capital area, and is also affecting the south and north shores.

We have registered 182,000 consumers without electricity," the company said in a statement.

According to the Brazilian National Institute of Meteorology, Yakecan carries winds up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour and heavy rains.

"We emphasize that hurricanes with strong winds and rains cause the falling of trees and large objects on power grid elements. Therefore, the timing of incident resolution depends on the complexity of each case," the company added.

Meteorologists expect the cyclone to remain in force until Thursday.

Related Topics

Resolution Electricity Company Brazil Uruguay Rains

Recent Stories

Myanmar's exports up 9.4 pct in April

Myanmar's exports up 9.4 pct in April

17 seconds ago
 Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah briefs PM on administrativ ..

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah briefs PM on administrative, law and order

18 seconds ago
 China's northernmost province sees robust trade gr ..

China's northernmost province sees robust trade growth

19 seconds ago
 Aussie doctors warn nation "sleepwalking" into COV ..

Aussie doctors warn nation "sleepwalking" into COVID-19 disaster

23 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 9,570 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,570 new community cases of COVID-19

8 minutes ago
 Rabies Clinic opens in Rajab Tayyeb Erdogan Indus ..

Rabies Clinic opens in Rajab Tayyeb Erdogan Indus hospital

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.