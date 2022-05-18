Tropical Cyclone Leaves 182,000 Consumers in Brazil Without Electricity - Utility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Tropical cyclone Yakecan, which continues to rage across southeastern Brazil, has damaged power lines and left 182,000 consumers without electricity, Brazilian utility company CEEE Equatorial said on Wednesday.

The cyclone made landfall on the coasts of southern Brazil and Uruguay on Monday.

"The Campanha, South and Center-South regions have been the first to experience power outages. At the moment, the (climate) phenomenon is moving to the capital area, and is also affecting the south and north shores.

We have registered 182,000 consumers without electricity," the company said in a statement.

According to the Brazilian National Institute of Meteorology, Yakecan carries winds up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour and heavy rains.

"We emphasize that hurricanes with strong winds and rains cause the falling of trees and large objects on power grid elements. Therefore, the timing of incident resolution depends on the complexity of each case," the company added.

Meteorologists expect the cyclone to remain in force until Thursday.