Tropical Storm Eta In Caribbean Grows Into Hurricane - US Authority

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:53 PM

Tropical Storm Eta in Caribbean Grows Into Hurricane - US Authority

Tropical storm Eta in the Caribbean is escalating into a hurricane, US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Tropical storm Eta in the Caribbean is escalating into a hurricane, US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Monday.

A tropical storm gets its own name when the accompanying wind reaches 62 kilometers per hour (38.5 miles per hour) and is upgraded into a hurricane when the wind speed exceeds 119 kilometers per hour.

"Eta Becomes a Hurricane.

Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Damaging Winds, Flash Flooding, And Landslides Expected Across Portions of Central America," the NHC said on Twitter.

According to the NHC, the maximum wind speed of Eta is 120.7 kilometers per hour.

Honduran newspaper Ultima Hora cited meteorologists as warning that the capital of Tegucigalpa will be directly in the path of the hurricane between November 3-4.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the active 2020 hurricane season and ties the record for the number of named storms in a single season set back in 2005.

