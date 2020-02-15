(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated the need for a full and complete investigation into the downed Ukrainian jet in Iran during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"I went by to impress upon the Foreign Minister of Iran how important it was that we ensure that that investigation is complete," Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne also met with Zarif and reiterated Canada's call for Iran to take action on downloading the flight recorder - or "black box" - data in France. Champagne and Zarif agreed to remain in contact throughout the investigation process.

Questioned by reporters about the relatively warm exchange with Zarif, Trudeau said his commitment was to obtain answers on issues that affect Canadians.

The Canadian authorities have repeatedly called for an expeditious download of the black box data from the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 that fearing any delays may compromise the investigation into the downing of the airplane.

Canada said problems with decoding the data exist because the black boxes are damaged and may require US parts. However, the United States maintains a strict sanctions regime against Iran that may complicate the delivery of parts to the Islamic Republic.

On January 8, a UIA Boeing 737 jet crashed outside Tehran killing all 176 passengers and crew. Iran admitted it had unintentionally downed the aircraft having confused it with a cruise missile amid tensions and possible war with the United States. Most of the passengers were Iranians and Canadians flying to Toronto with a stopover in Kiev.