Trudeau Says Arbitrary Detention of Canadians in China, Lack of Transparency Unacceptable

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday the detention of two Canadian nationals in China on charges of espionage is unacceptable as is the lack of transparency in the legal process against them.

The trials of former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor began earlier on Friday in the Chinese city of Dandong, where the Intermediate People's Court did not deliver a verdict in the latter's case.

"Let me be very clear: [Kovrig and Spavor's] arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.