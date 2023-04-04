(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Canadian government has begun negotiations with Quebec-based shipyard Chantier Davie to build seven icebreakers for the coast guard, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.

"Today we're announcing that our government has reached an agreement with Chantier Davie for the shipyard to become the third strategic partner under the national shipbuilding strategy. We're officially starting negotiations for contracts that include the construction of six icebreakers and one polar icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard," Trudeau said during a press conference.

Commissioning those icebreakers will play an "essential role" in growing Canada's economy, as it will allow year-round trade in the country's north by keeping shipping lanes open during wintertime, Trudeau noted.

Northern communities will also benefit from shipbuilding at Chantier Davie, Trudeau said, as it will ensure access to those communities for "critical resupply" in the spring.

The icebreakers will also be used for search and rescue as well as environmental response operations.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault thanked Trudeau and the Federal government for giving Chantier Davie the status of third strategic partner under the national shipbuilding strategy.

Moreover, Legault said Quebec would be investing C$519 million ($386 million) to update infrastructure at the shipyard. He said that Trudeau's government has pledged to commission C$8.5 billion worth of contracts.

With the investments and potential icebreaker contracts, the shipyard expects to generate 1,800 new jobs on top of the 700 existing ones.

Chantier Davie in Levis, Quebec, was inaugurated in 1832 and is Canada's biggest naval shipyard.