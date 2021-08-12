UrduPoint.com

Trudeau, Von Der Leyen Agree To Coordinate On Belarus Sanctions - PMO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:00 AM

Trudeau, Von Der Leyen Agree to Coordinate on Belarus Sanctions - PMO

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed coordination on sanctions against Belarus, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen expressed concern over ongoing human rights abuses in Belarus, and the leaders agreed to continue to coordinate responses, including through sanctions," PMO said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

Canada imposed its fifth round of sanctions against Belarus on Monday, having already sanctioned 72 Belarusian officials and five entities under the Special Economic Measures Act to that point. Minsk has condemned the "unilateral coercive measures" taken by Ottawa as well as Washington and London, who imposed similar sanctions.

Trudeau and von der Leyen also condemned the sentences handed down to two Canadian nationals in China.

Earlier in the day, a Chinese court in the city of Dandong sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage, a day after a Liaoning province court upheld death sentence for Canadian Robert Schellenberg, who was convicted in China on drug smuggling charges.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen expressed their strong opposition to the decisions by Chinese courts to uphold a death sentence against Robert Schellenberg, and to convict and sentence Michael Spavor," the statement said.

The two leaders committed to pressing on with efforts to combat arbitrary detention, the PMO added.

Trudeau and von der Leyen also tackled the issue of climate change following a string of devastating wildfires, floods and heatwaves in Canada and Europe, the readout said, vowing to "raise global ambition" ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Europe China Washington Canada Minsk London Ottawa Dandong Glasgow Belarus Justin Trudeau Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

4 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

4 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

4 hours ago
 Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Interna ..

Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Internal Affair - Kremlin Deputy Chie ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incid ..

Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incident of Ambassador's daughter

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.