UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Demonizes Refugees Seeking Protection In US - Rights Group

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:56 PM

Trump Administration Demonizes Refugees Seeking Protection in US - Rights Group

The Trump administrations' decision to end a 1997 agreement that limits the detention of migrant children in US custody is part of the administration's campaign to demonize and dehumanize refugees seeking protection in the United States, Human Rights First Refugee Advocacy Director Jennifer Quigley said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Trump administrations' decision to end a 1997 agreement that limits the detention of migrant children in US custody is part of the administration's campaign to demonize and dehumanize refugees seeking protection in the United States, Human Rights First Refugee Advocacy Director Jennifer Quigley said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that it will implement a new rule allowing for the termination of the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement that regulates the detention of migrant children and imposes the 20-day detention limit.

"The inhumanity of this administration knows no bounds," Quigley said in a press release. "Children should not be incarcerated... This is just the latest in this administration's years-long campaign to demonize and dehumanize refugees seeking protection.

"

Quigley said detaining migrant children for prolonged periods of time, which will be possible under the new rule by the Trump administration, may cause long-lasting physical and mental health consequences.

Trump administration officials have called the Flores Settlement Agreement a "loophole" that encourages migrants to bring children with them when they cross the US border so that they are more likely to be released in the United States after a brief detention and less likely to face deportation.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said the new rule would deter the heavy flow of US-bound migrant families that are straining Federal sources at the US-Mexico border.

Related Topics

Trump Flores United States May Border Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of Ashfaq Ahmad observed

53 seconds ago

EU Shows 'Undemocratic' Nature in Ignoring UK Parl ..

55 seconds ago

Rosneft Signs Agreement on Development of Offshore ..

57 seconds ago

UK Leave Voters Unlikely to Be Satisfied Even With ..

1 minute ago

UNSC session on Kashmir biggest achievement of Pak ..

6 minutes ago

Roscosmos' Dmitry Rogozin Announces Creation of Ru ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.