Trump Extends Declaration of National Emergency on Southern Border - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) President Donald Trump said in a notice that he has extended his national emergency declaration on the US southern border for another year.

"On February 15, 2019, by Proclamation 9844, I declared a national emergency concerning the southern border of the United States to deal with the border security and humanitarian crisis that threatens core national security interests... I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Proclamation 9844 concerning the southern border of the United States," Trump said in the notice on Thursday.

In a separate letter to Congress, Trump said further action is needed to address illegal migration, drug trafficking and humanitarian issues on the southern border.

The Trump administration has implemented various immigration policies, like the so-called "Remain in Mexico," in an effort to discourage migrants from coming through Mexico to the US border.

Most of the migrants seeking asylum in the United States are fleeing violence and poverty in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.