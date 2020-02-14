UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Extends Declaration Of National Emergency On Southern Border - White House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Extends Declaration of National Emergency on Southern Border - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) President Donald Trump said in a notice that he has extended his national emergency declaration on the US southern border for another year.

"On February 15, 2019, by Proclamation 9844, I declared a national emergency concerning the southern border of the United States to deal with the border security and humanitarian crisis that threatens core national security interests... I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Proclamation 9844 concerning the southern border of the United States," Trump said in the notice on Thursday.

In a separate letter to Congress, Trump said further action is needed to address illegal migration, drug trafficking and humanitarian issues on the southern border.

The Trump administration has implemented various immigration policies, like the so-called "Remain in Mexico," in an effort to discourage migrants from coming through Mexico to the US border.

Most of the migrants seeking asylum in the United States are fleeing violence and poverty in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Related Topics

Trump Guatemala El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras February Border Congress 2019 From

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

2 hours ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

2 hours ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

4 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

5 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.