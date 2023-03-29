UrduPoint.com

Trump Grand Jury Sets Aside Hush-Money Probe For The Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The grand jury tasked with investigating the role former president Donald Trump allegedly played in paying hush money to an adult film star has concluded for the week, potentially delaying any possible charges against Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It isn't clear at this time if grand jurors will consider the Trump matter next week either, said the report, and there is no indication suggesting that the grand jury has voted on a potential indictment of the former president.

The grand jury, which meets in secret, gathers at irregular intervals organized by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and has heard testimony from many involved in the alleged payment, which took place before the 2016 presidential election, said the report, including the former publisher of National Enquirer, David Pecker.

Trump posted on his social media network on Tuesday maintaining his innocence and gesturing toward his success in the polls. It is currently unclear if the Manhattan district attorney's office will call new witnesses or ask any to return to the stand, said the report.

