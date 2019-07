(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump said Friday he remained at the ready to help South Korea and Japan solve their thorny decades-long dispute over World War II-era forced labor that has blighted their trade ties

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Friday he remained at the ready to help South Korea and Japan solve their thorny decades-long dispute over World War II-era forced labor that has blighted their trade ties.

"If they need me, I'm there," Trump said.