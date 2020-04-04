UrduPoint.com
Trump Says To Sign Order To Prohibit Exports Of Scarce COVID-19 Medical Supplies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that he will sign an order on Friday that will prohibit the export of scarce medical supplies needed in the United States to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I'm also signing a directive invoking the Defense Production Act to prohibit the export of scarce health and medical supplies by unscrupulous actors and profiteers," Trump said on Friday. "The Secretary of Homeland Security will work with FEMA to prohibit the export of N95 respirator surgical masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. We need these items immediately for domestic use."

