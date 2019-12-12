UrduPoint.com
Trump Slams Time Person Of The Year Pick, Says Thunberg Must First Tackle Anger Management

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:49 PM

Trump Slams Time Person of the Year Pick, Says Thunberg Must First Tackle Anger Management

US President Donald Trump has harshly criticized the Time magazine for choosing Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying that the girl should first work on anger management

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump has harshly criticized the Time magazine for choosing Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying that the girl should first work on anger management.

Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the youngest individual to get the award.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump wrote on Twitter, commenting on a congratulatory tweet for the 16-year-old activist.

Thunberg became an international celebrity in August 2018 when she had her first "climate strike" by skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament. She later continued to do this every Friday.

Her actions inspired the Fridays for Future initiative, which swept Sweden and other countries, uniting young people who are dissatisfied with the lack of climate action by authorities.

The young activist made her most famous appearance at the United Nations in September. Back then, the indignant girl reproached political leaders from the UN tribune ("How dare you?!") for "stolen" dreams and childhood, saying that their inaction leads to people suffering and dying from climate change.

In response to her angry speech, Trump said: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!." Thunberg reacted by wondering "why adults would choose to spend their time mocking" teenagers for "promoting science" instead of taking climate action.

