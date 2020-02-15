UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Thanks Cambodia For Allowing US Cruise Ship Dock Amid Coronavirus Fears - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Thanks Cambodia for Allowing US Cruise Ship Dock Amid Coronavirus Fears - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement thanked Cambodia for allowing a US cruise ship to dock into its port after it was rejected by several other countries fearing some passengers onboard might have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The cruise ship, operated by Holland America Line, had been out at sea for nearly two weeks after it was barred from pulling into ports in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Thailand the Philippines over fears people on the ship could have the novel coronavirus.

"Thank you to the beautiful country of Cambodia for accepting the Carnival Cruise ship Westerdam into your port," Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

"The United States will remember your courtesy."

The Holland America Line is a subsidiary of the Carnival Corporation.

The ship, which has 2,257 passengers and crew onboard, has no cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, the report said citing the Holland America Line.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to 24 countries. The virus has infected some 64,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,400 people.

Related Topics

Thailand China Twitter Trump Wuhan Japan United States Philippines Cambodia Netherlands December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

2 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

3 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

3 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

3 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.