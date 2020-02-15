Trump Thanks Cambodia for Allowing US Cruise Ship Dock Amid Coronavirus Fears - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement thanked Cambodia for allowing a US cruise ship to dock into its port after it was rejected by several other countries fearing some passengers onboard might have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The cruise ship, operated by Holland America Line, had been out at sea for nearly two weeks after it was barred from pulling into ports in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Thailand the Philippines over fears people on the ship could have the novel coronavirus.

"Thank you to the beautiful country of Cambodia for accepting the Carnival Cruise ship Westerdam into your port," Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

"The United States will remember your courtesy."

The Holland America Line is a subsidiary of the Carnival Corporation.

The ship, which has 2,257 passengers and crew onboard, has no cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, the report said citing the Holland America Line.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to 24 countries. The virus has infected some 64,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,400 people.