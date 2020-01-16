Trump Wanted to Meet Putin Even Before Inauguration Ceremony - Reports

US President Donald Trump was eager to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin early in his presidency and even as President-elect, an upcoming book on the US commander-in-chief revealed as detailed in The Washington Post

According to the newspaper, "A Very Stable Genius," written by Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig, tells of how Trump interrupted an interview with a candidate for the secretary of state position to inquire as to whether he would be able to meet with Putin before his inauguration ceremony in January 2017.

Additionally, the upcoming book also details Trump's two-hour face-to-face meeting with Putin during the G20 Summit in Hamburg in 2017. Specifically, it alludes to how the US president declared himself an expert on Russia right after the talks, seemingly putting himself above then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had had extensive experience in dealing with Russia from his days as chief of Exxon Mobil.

The Washington Post said that the book is based on hundreds of hours of interviews with more than 200 sources, as well as other methods of archival and news-gathering.