MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) US Incumbent President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he is part of Trump's defense team in the upcoming impeachment trial, ABC news reports.

"I'm involved right now ... that's what I'm working on," Giuliani told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, adding that there are "different opinions" regarding how the president should approach his second impeachment.

According to ABC News, Giuliani was spotted at the White House on Saturday. He told ABC that he believes Trump should dismiss the trial as illegal outright.

"They basically claimed that anytime [Trump] says voter fraud, voter fraud - or I do, or anybody else - we're inciting to violence; that those words are fighting words because it's totally untrue," he said. "Well, if you can prove that it's true, or at least true enough so it's a legitimate viewpoint, then they are no longer fighting words."

Giuliani pointed out that Trump's second impeachment appears to be the only impeachment ever done in two to three days.

"We would say to the court, 'You are now permitting in the future, basically in two days, the Congress can just impeach on anything they want to,'" Giuliani told ABC.

Prominent lawyer and international law specialist Toby Cadman told Sputnik earlier this week that Trump looks set to become the first US commander-in-chief to be impeached twice but his removal from the post is unlikely before the inauguration of Joe Biden.

With just a few days left in office, Cadman believes the rush to impose retribution on the outgoing president is intended to strip him of post-presidential privileges and the right to run for office again.

On January 6, pro-Trump protesters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election victory. The US House of Representatives impeached Trump on Wednesday over what it considered incitement of insurrection.