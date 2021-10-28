Tunisian associations denounce 'brutal' Sudan coup

Dozens of civil society groups in Tunisia, the birthplace of the 2011 Arab uprisings, on Thursday voiced support for "peaceful resistance" against this week's military coup in Sudan

The 32 groups, including the Tunisia League for the Defence of Human Rights (LTDDH), said they "vigorously condemn this brutal military coup which aims to confiscate the Sudanese people's right to be freed from tyranny and to drag it back to the era of military coups".

The joint statement backing "peaceful resistance" in Sudan against the coup, also demanded the release of members of non-army political figures and civil society members arrested since Monday's power grab by top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Burhan dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency on Monday, derailing the country's transition to civilian rule and sparking strong condemnation from abroad.

The African Union refused to recognise the new administration, and the Tunisian groups called on the United Nations to do the same, accusing coup leaders of "wasting the natural and human resources of Sudan and trading with the sovereignty of their country".

Sudan has been in a shaky transitional phase since the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid mass protests.

In Tunisia, which overthrew its own dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, current President Kais Saied in July seized wide-ranging powers, citing "imminent dangers" to the state, after years of economic and political crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

His opponents have accused him of a coup d'etat.