Tunisian Candidate to Remain in Prison While Heading to Presidential Runoff - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Nabil Karoui, a presidential candidate who has entered the second round of the country's presidential election, will remain in prison for the time being, local media reported on Wednesday.

Karoui, a Tunisian media mogul, was arrested in August for alleged tax evasion and money laundering. His supporters claim that the arrest was politically motivated.

According to Sky news Arabia, a Tunisian court has refused to release Nabil Karoui.

The country announced a snap presidential election following the demise of President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi.

There are currently 26 candidates in the race, including Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi.

On Tuesday, the Tunisian electoral commission announced the results of the Sunday presidential election with none of the candidates getting a required absolute majority of votes, necessitating a runoff in which businessman Karoui will face lawyer Kais Saied.

The country's electoral commission clarified that in case of winning the election Nabil Karoui would be proclaimed next Tunisian president regardless of him being free or in prison.