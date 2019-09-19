UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian Candidate To Remain In Prison While Heading To Presidential Runoff - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Tunisian Candidate to Remain in Prison While Heading to Presidential Runoff - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Nabil Karoui, a presidential candidate who has entered the second round of the country's presidential election, will remain in prison for the time being, local media reported on Wednesday.

Karoui, a Tunisian media mogul, was arrested in August for alleged tax evasion and money laundering. His supporters claim that the arrest was politically motivated.

According to Sky news Arabia, a Tunisian court has refused to release Nabil Karoui.

The country announced a snap presidential election following the demise of President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi.

There are currently 26 candidates in the race, including Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi.

On Tuesday, the Tunisian electoral commission announced the results of the Sunday presidential election with none of the candidates getting a required absolute majority of votes, necessitating a runoff in which businessman Karoui will face lawyer Kais Saied.

The country's electoral commission clarified that in case of winning the election Nabil Karoui would be proclaimed next Tunisian president regardless of him being free or in prison.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Money August Sunday Media Race Court

Recent Stories

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

43 minutes ago

Trump Slams Powell Despite Fed Lowering Interest R ..

60 minutes ago

Trump Slams Powell Despite Fed Lowering Interest R ..

60 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Affairs oversees smart learning prog ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.