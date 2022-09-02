Tunisian Security Forces Wipe Out 3 Terrorists in Kasserine Governorate - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Tunisian law enforcement forces have eliminated three members of the Jund al-Khilafah terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the country's western-central governorate of Kasserine, the defense ministry said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The Tunisian law enforcement forces have eliminated three members of the Jund al-Khilafah terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the country's western-central governorate of Kasserine, the defense ministry said on Friday.

"On Friday, the units of the national army and the security forces have eliminated three terrorists connected with the Jund al-Khilafah organization which swore allegiance to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia)," the ministry said in a statement.

The security forces will continue a search operation to locate terrorists possibly remaining in the mountainous area.

In 2015, the Tunisian government declared a state of emergency in the wake of a series of terrorist attacks. In November of that year, a bus carrying Tunisian presidential guards exploded in the capital, killing 12 people.

Forty people were killed in the country's resort of El Kantaoui in the Sousse province in June of this year. Prior to that, another attack occurred in March, when a group of terrorists attacked the Bardo National Museum located in the Tunisian capital and took hostages. A total of 24 people were killed as a result of the attack.