Turkey Arrests Suspect In Starting Forest Fires In Country - Erdogan
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:47 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Turkey has arrested a person allegedly responsible for starting the recent forest fires in the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.
"There is one arrestee in Milas. If this is an act of sabotage, then it is our duty to punish those responsible," Erdogan said during a speech at a response center in the Mugla province.