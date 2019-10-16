UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Expects Russia To Complete S-400 Deliveries By End Of Year - President Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:50 AM

Turkey Expects Russia to Complete S-400 Deliveries by End of Year - President Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The last stage of Russia's deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey is expected to be completed in November-December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"We have purchased the S-400s ... Deliveries are already being carried out. The last stage will be in December, or maybe even in November. We are no longer in a hopeless situation. Everything we need, we'll buy wherever we want," Erdogan told journalists on Tuesday, as broadcast on Turkish national television.

Turkey's agreement with Russia on the purchase of S-400 air defense systems has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which have cited security concerns over the S-400's incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

Washington announced in July its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over its purchase of the S-400s, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Buy United States Tayyip Erdogan March July November December 2020 TV From Agreement

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

3 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

3 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

3 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

3 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

3 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.