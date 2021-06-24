Turkey in Talks With US Delegation Over Safeguarding Kabul Airport - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Turkish armed forces are negotiating with the US delegation measures to ensure the security of Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Ankara announced earlier in June its plans to guard the Kabul airport after the US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan. While Washington and Kabul did not oppose the initiative, Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Central Asian nation Zamir Kabulov said that Turkey's plans violated the US agreement with the Taliban.

"A technical delegation from the United States arrived in Turkey, the negotiations on Afghanistan are ongoing.

We have not made any decision yet. If the necessary conditions are met, we will further ensure the security of the airport in Kabul," Akar told the NTV broadcaster.

The airport will be guarded by the Turkish troops currently deployed to Afghanistan, with no additional forces sent to fulfill the task, the minister noted.

Washington announced in April that all US forces would be removed from Afghanistan by September 11, with the gradual pullout starting in May. NATO is also withdrawing its troops in coordination with the United States.