Turkey Interested In Purchasing Other Russian Air Defense Systems Apart From S-400- Rostec
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:39 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Turkey is interested in purchasing Russian air defense systems of different ranges, as well as Russian anti-tank weapons systems, the CEO of Russia's Rostec industrial conglomerate, Sergey Chemezov, said in an interview with Turkish Anadolu news agency, soon after the beginning of Russia's S-400 air defense systems deliveries to the country.
"Turkey is showing interest in Russia's air defense systems of different range and anti-tank systems," Chemezov told Anadolu.
He added that Moscow and Ankara were negotiating the possibility to produce certain S-400 components in Turkey.