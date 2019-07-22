Turkey Interested in Purchasing Other Russian Air Defense Systems Apart From S-400- Rostec

Turkey is interested in purchasing Russian air defense systems of different ranges, as well as Russian anti-tank weapons systems, the CEO of Russia's Rostec industrial conglomerate, Sergey Chemezov, said in an interview with Turkish Anadolu news agency, soon after the beginning of Russia's S-400 air defense systems deliveries to the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Turkey is interested in purchasing Russian air defense systems of different ranges, as well as Russian anti-tank weapons systems, the CEO of Russia's Rostec industrial conglomerate, Sergey Chemezov, said in an interview with Turkish Anadolu news agency, soon after the beginning of Russia's S-400 air defense systems deliveries to the country.

"Turkey is showing interest in Russia's air defense systems of different range and anti-tank systems," Chemezov told Anadolu.

He added that Moscow and Ankara were negotiating the possibility to produce certain S-400 components in Turkey.